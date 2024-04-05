F-16s will not be "silver bullet" for Ukraine that will change entire war. But they will enhance capabilities to repel Russian aggression - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine cannot be changed by a single system, including the F-16.

He said this in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET reports.

"I think the fact that NATO allies are supplying F-16s, as well as training pilots and supplying weapons for F-16s, is another example of significant military support from NATO allies for Ukraine. But one system cannot change the situation on the battlefield. This is not a "silver bullet" that can change the whole war.

But F-16s are important. They will further strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel Russian aggression. That is why I welcome the fact that the allies are now working hard on these deliveries, as well as on training pilots and technicians for the F-16," he explained.

Commenting on the timing of the delivery, Stoltenberg said: "Time is of the essence on the battlefield in Ukraine. But at the same time, I think we have to remember that the delivery of F-16s takes time. Not so much to prepare the aircraft themselves, but also because it is important to have trained pilots. And not only trained pilots, but also a whole system of maintenance, support, and technical means that will allow the F-16 to become a weapon that really works."

