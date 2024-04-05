UAV manufacturers of Ukraine and Estonia to cooperate - Defense Ministry

After the Estonian Defense Forum held in Kyiv, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian and Estonian UAV manufacturers would cooperate.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Estonian Defense Forum, which took place in Kyiv, was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense of Estonia Tiina Uudeberg, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko, as well as more than 30 Estonian and Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

"Estonia is our friend and a good example in the digitalization of the state and public services. Now Ukraine also has something to share - our innovative drone developments. We are confident that the great Soviet army can only be defeated by combining resources and technologies," Chernohorenko said.

Estonia is a member of the Drone Coalition and the IT Coalition. Within the IT Coalition, Estonian partners have allocated 500,000 euros.

