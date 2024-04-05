Zelenskyy appoints Hordiichuk deputy commander of National Guard

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Volodymyr Hordiichuk as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree No. 220/2024 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Volodymyr Ivanovych Hordiichuk as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine," the document reads.

As you know, Volodymyr Hordiichuk is a lieutenant general of the National Guard of Ukraine. In 1996, he graduated from the Kyiv Institute of the Air Force of Ukraine, and in 2012 he received a master's degree from the Academy of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

He held all major command positions from platoon commander to regimental commander, first deputy chief of the territorial administration of the National Guard of Ukraine - chief of staff, and chief of the Western Territorial Administration. Lieutenant General Volodymyr Hordiichuk headed the Central Territorial Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine.

During the ATO, together with the subordinate personnel of the military unit 3036, he participated in the clearing of the cities of Luhansk region from illegal armed groups, in particular the city of Lysychansk. Hordiichuk was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree.