Zelenskyy appoints Ivashchenko as head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

This is stated in Decree No. 189/2024 on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.

Ivashchenko was previously the deputy head of the DIU.

Earlier, by his previous decree No. 187/2024, the President dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and appointed him to the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

