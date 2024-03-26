ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10243 visitors online
News
9 440 20

Zelenskyy appoints Ivashchenko as head of Foreign Intelligence Service

зеленський

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

This is stated in Decree No. 189/2024 on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.

Ivashchenko was previously the deputy head of the DIU.

Earlier, by his previous decree No. 187/2024, the President dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and appointed him to the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

See more: Ilia Yevlash is appointed as new spokesperson of Air Force of Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7398) appointment (284) intelligence (1020)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 