Ilia Yevlash is appointed as new spokesperson of Air Force of Ukraine. PHOTO

Major Ilia Yevlash became the new spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"In accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Yevlash Ilia Olehovych has been appointed Head of the Public Relations Service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, Ilia Evlash served in the Land Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He was the head of the public relations service of the Kyiv defence forces grouping and the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping. Spokesperson for the eastern group of troops.