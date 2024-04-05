Burshtyn decided to switch to autonomous heating after Russian attack on TPP

The city council of Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, has allowed owners of apartments and non-residential premises to install individual heating.

This is reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET reports.

"The deputies adopted a decision that entitles the owners of apartments and non-residential premises of all apartment buildings in Burshtyn to disconnect their apartments or non-residential premises from the centralized heating and hot water supply networks at their own request, followed by the installation of an individual heating system," the statement said.

Read more: In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Russians attacked critical infrastructure facility

In addition, according to this decision, owners of apartments and non-residential premises have the right to obtain a permit to install a gas convector without disconnecting from the district heating (heat supply) networks (systems).

Disconnection from the central heating network and installation of individual heating is provided at the expense of apartment owners. The city council will allocate UAH 20,000 for the installation of individual heating for privileged categories of the population.