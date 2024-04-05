China is strengthening its support for Russia - Blinken

Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, used meetings with EU and NATO foreign ministers this week to warn that Beijing is providing Moscow with "massive amounts of assistance" and "tools, materials, and technical expertise." The aid was focused on Russian production of optical equipment and rocket fuel, as well as outer space, which he said "not only contributes to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, but also threatens other countries."

Blinken has expressed concerns about China at every meeting of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

Western countries have imposed dozens of sanctions and trade embargoes against Russia in an attempt to undermine its economy, deprive it of military supplies and stop the war in Ukraine. However, Moscow has managed to preserve its economy and build up its defense industry largely due to the expansion of trade with China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also plans to raise concerns about Russian-Chinese trade in talks with senior Chinese officials currently underway in China. Blinken called on the allies to do three things. He asked them to directly express their concerns about China during bilateral meetings, to publicly talk about deepening cooperation, and to take appropriate action against organizations and companies that strengthen Russia's industrial base.

"We see China supporting the Russian military economy by supplying dual-use equipment that is also used in the Russian military industry. In return, Moscow is mortgaging its future to Beijing," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the talks with Blinken.

The day before, US President Joe Biden discussed this issue in a telephone conversation directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House reported that Biden expressed concern about "China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security."

Washington sees China "beginning to help rebuild Russia's defense industrial base, essentially offsetting trade from European partners." The Biden administration is particularly concerned about the supply of missile fuel. Last February, the United States raised concerns with allies about Chinese aid to the Russian defense sector, but this was met with more skepticism, with some countries saying they had not been provided with convincing evidence.