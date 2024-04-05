Air defense forces destroy Russian guided missile flying towards Odesa

Southern Ukraine’s defense forces report the destruction of a guided missile launched from a Russian tactical aircraft from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.

This was reported in a telegram by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian terrorists continue to launch missile attacks on the southern regions. A tactical aircraft from the Black Sea launched a guided missile at Odesa.

Air defense forces destroyed the missile.

According to preliminary data, the blast wave and falling debris smashed the windows of commercial buildings in the coastal zone. There was no information about the victims," the statement said.