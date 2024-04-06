"There will be more Ukrainian drones this year" - Zelenskyy

In a special address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the manufacturers and users of Ukrainian combat drones and assured them that there would be more drones this year.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the president's Facebook page.

"Ukrainian drones. They destroy the occupier, protect the lives of our soldiers on the front line and help Ukraine reduce Russia's war potential. In the sky and at sea, our drones have proven that Ukrainian power can defeat Russian evil," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy appoints Hordiichuk deputy commander of National Guard

The President thanked everyone who produces and supplies drones for our defence forces. To everyone who trains drone operators. He also thanked every soldier who uses drones for their accuracy.

"There will be more Ukrainian drones this year," the President added.