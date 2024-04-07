Shahed hit house in Kharkiv at night, there are victims

Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds", one of them hit a house. There was a fire, there are victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"At 00:50, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house.

A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. A 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.

Also at 01:40, the occupiers attacked Lozova and Kharkiv districts with Shaheds. There were no casualties.

