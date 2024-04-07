Ruscists hit Huliapole from "Grad", 3 people were killed

Russian troops shelled the front-line Huliapole of the Zaporizhzhia region from "Grady" and killed three civilians.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell. Another man was wounded - he was taken to the hospital. Every day the enemy fires at the frontline communities. Every day we work to ensure that people have the opportunity to leave for a safer place," - Fedorov notes.

