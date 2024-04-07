The occupiers are hitting Kharkiv again

On the afternoon of April 7, explosions rumbled again in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv!" he said.

"The occupiers are striking Kharkiv again," Oleh Synehubov, the head of the KharkivRMA, added in his turn.

