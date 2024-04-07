Drone explodes at Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

On 7 April, a drone detonated on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was stated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Censor.NET reports.

"The IAEA experts at the ZNPP were informed that a drone detonated on site today. This detonation is consistent with the IAEA's observations. "I urge you to refrain from actions that contradict the 5 IAEA principles and jeopardise nuclear safety," Director General Grossi said in a statement.

Read more: Safety of ZNPP depends on timely inspections and rotations of IAEA mission - Grossi