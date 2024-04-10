Biden may take part in Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland - media

US President Joe Biden may take part in a high-level conference on peace in Ukraine scheduled for June 2024 in Switzerland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NZZ.

The publication's sources said that US President Joe Biden would attend the conference.

As a rule, the final decision is made only upon the first request. In addition, Switzerland and Ukraine have not yet sent out invitations.

So far, President Biden has not confirmed his participation in the US delegation, according to a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Bern.

However, the chances of Biden's arrival have increased. He is scheduled to attend the G7 summit in Italy just before the planned conference on Ukraine.

Peace summit in Switzerland

Earlier, it was reported that a high-level peace summit in Switzerland is to be held in mid-June.

It is expected that 80 to 100 countries, mostly from the so-called Global South, will be invited to the event.