EU allocates €4.5bn in aid to Ukraine - European Commission

The European Commission has informed the EU Steering Committee of the €4.5 billion in interim funding to Ukraine in March.

This is stated in the press service of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

This money will be used to finance the functioning of the state - paying salaries and pensions and providing basic public services so that Ukraine can continue to focus on winning the war.

"The second tranche of pre-financing of €1.5 billion for Ukraine is scheduled for April, subject to a positive assessment of the fulfilment of the agreed conditions," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 1 February this year, EU leaders at a special summit supported the provision of €50 billion to Ukraine by 2027. The funds are to be disbursed under the Ukraine Facility programme.

Ukraine received the first money under this programme in March.