ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10292 visitors online
News
773 1

EU allocates €4.5bn in aid to Ukraine - European Commission

єс,євросоюз

The European Commission has informed the EU Steering Committee of the €4.5 billion in interim funding to Ukraine in March.

This is stated in the press service of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

This money will be used to finance the functioning of the state - paying salaries and pensions and providing basic public services so that Ukraine can continue to focus on winning the war.

"The second tranche of pre-financing of €1.5 billion for Ukraine is scheduled for April, subject to a positive assessment of the fulfilment of the agreed conditions," the statement said.

Read more: European Commission has allocated €500 million to increase ammunition production

As a reminder, on 1 February this year, EU leaders at a special summit supported the provision of €50 billion to Ukraine by 2027. The funds are to be disbursed under the Ukraine Facility programme.

Ukraine received the first money under this programme in March.

Author: 

EC (312) aid (2351) bailout (58) European Union (2709)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 