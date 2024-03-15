European Commission has allocated €500 million to increase ammunition production

The European Commission has announced the allocation of €500 million to increase and accelerate the production of ammunition.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the European Commission's website.

"The European Commission today allocated €500 million under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP). This will allow the European defense industry to increase the production of ammunition to 2 million shells (155-mm caliber - Ed.) per year by the end of 2025," the statement said.

The European Commission has also launched a program to strengthen the capabilities of the European defence industry reinforcement through common procurement act (EDIRPA) and the fourth annual work program under the European Defense Fund (EDF). In total, these programs provide a budget for the production of ammunition and weapons worth almost 2 billion euros.

Thanks to the measures already implemented, the European industry's capacity to produce 155-mm artillery ammunition reached 1 million rounds per year in January this year.

The joint order under EDIRPA is supported by a budget of €310 million.

In addition, the EU is allocating another 1.1 billion euros for defense research and the development of modern technologies and advanced weapons systems.