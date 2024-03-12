Poland to join Czech initiative to purchase artillery for Ukraine

Poland has joined the Czech-led initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by making a "substantial" financial contribution.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this at a breakfast in Washington, D.C., organised by the Christian Science Monitor.

According to the foreign minister, the Polish government will make a "substantial" financial contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Sikorski did not specify the exact amount of money the country would provide for this purpose.

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands will allocate more than €100 million for this initiative.

Germany has also expressed support for this idea.

In addition, Norway has allocated $153 million for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel confirmed that Ukraine's allies had transferred the entire amount of money needed to provide Ukraine with 800,000 artillery shells. He predicts that the ammunition should arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various states, will be able to make its first deliveries to Kyiv in a few weeks.