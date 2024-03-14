Support for Ukraine will not "provoke" Putin, but will end war - heads of foreign affairs of Czech Republic and Poland

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Polish Radosław Sikorski discussed the situation in Ukraine and noted that comprehensive support and assistance to Ukraine will not "provoke" Putin, but on the contrary will help resolve the conflict.

The diplomats made such a statement in an article published by European Truth, Censor.NET informs.

According to the representatives of the Czech Republic and Poland, now the Ukrainian army is forced to save ammunition, in this matter the advantage of the occupiers is 8 to 1.

"But we can still change that. We need long-term investments in security that will create a deterrent so powerful that it will impress Putin and his cronies. We can deepen and expand our alliances to ensure lasting peace from a position of strength." Lipavskyi and Sikorskyi emphasize.

They claim that it is now possible to create a world in which it will be safe to live, but for this it is necessary to support the AFU.

To achieve this goal, according to diplomats, three steps must be taken. In particular, firstly, the European Peace Fund should be replenished by 5 billion euros in 2024, and, secondly, artillery shells should be purchased from the sources and countries that the Czech initiative found. In addition, thirdly, it is necessary to use Russian frozen assets.

