Occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in 4 regions - Ministry of Energy
On the night of April 11, the Russian military attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.
"The enemy is attacking our energy infrastructure again!
Generation facilities and transmission systems in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions were attacked. Energy workers are already working on eliminating the consequences," the report says.
