Rada removes amendment on demobilisation after 36 months

The Verkhovna Rada removed the amendment on demobilisation from the government’s draft law.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"The amendment that contained the provision on the removal of demobilisation passed 227 votes. That is, this provision has been completely removed from the law (on 36 months and the decision of the rate)," the statement said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko confirmed that there will be no demobilisation in this draft law.

"There were 227 votes in favour: "servants", OPFL, part of "Voice", "Batkivshchyna" gave 2 votes," the parliamentarian added.

