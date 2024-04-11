ENG
News mobilization
Bill on mobilization was adopted as whole

The Verkhovna Rada approved in general the bill on mobilization.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

The bill on mobilization was adopted as a whole. FOR - 283. Edited by the Committee. All 31 considered amendments received votes for confirmation. No intrigue except for the edit about demobilization (there is 227).

It is not yet known whether someone will introduce a resolution to be blocked by the Speaker," the message reads.

By fractions:

Servant of the people 192
ES 0
Homeland 0
The platform for life and peace 18
Voice 16
Recovery 16
For the future 12
Trust 15
Extra-fractional 12

