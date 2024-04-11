34 748 131
Bill on mobilization was adopted as whole
The Verkhovna Rada approved in general the bill on mobilization.
People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.
The bill on mobilization was adopted as a whole. FOR - 283. Edited by the Committee. All 31 considered amendments received votes for confirmation. No intrigue except for the edit about demobilization (there is 227).
It is not yet known whether someone will introduce a resolution to be blocked by the Speaker," the message reads.
By fractions:
Servant of the people 192
ES 0
Homeland 0
The platform for life and peace 18
Voice 16
Recovery 16
For the future 12
Trust 15
Extra-fractional 12
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password