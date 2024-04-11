Russians still have many high-explosive bombs converted to GABs - Air Force

The Russian occupying forces have many high-explosive bombs from the USSR, which are converted into GABs.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash.

"The Russian Federation has many high-explosive bombs from the Soviet Union, which they modify and convert into guided aerial bombs. They make special devices that allow them to be controlled from an airplane due to its speed. They can deliver these bombs to a distance of 70-80 kilometers," - he noted.

According to Yevlash, Russians constantly attack Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv with GABs, other cities also suffer from them. However, the Russian Federation still has quite a large number of these bombs.

