Russians strike at Kharkiv: Explosions are heard in city
Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.
"An 'arrival' was heard in the city," the mayor said.
The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that the Russians were striking the city.
According to Terekhov, several explosions were heard in the city.
