Russians strike at Kharkiv: Explosions are heard in city

Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"An 'arrival' was heard in the city," the mayor said.

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that the Russians were striking the city.

According to Terekhov, several explosions were heard in the city.

Read more: Strike on Kharkiv: serious damage and destruction of power system, traffic is restricted