ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10847 visitors online
News War
4 363 20

Russians strike at Kharkiv: Explosions are heard in city

харків

Russian occupation forces strike at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"An 'arrival' was heard in the city," the mayor said.

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that the Russians were striking the city.

According to Terekhov, several explosions were heard in the city.

Read more: Strike on Kharkiv: serious damage and destruction of power system, traffic is restricted

Author: 

shoot out (12987) Kharkiv (1264)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 