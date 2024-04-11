All settlements of Kyiv region are connected to electricity - RMA

Despite the morning attack by Russians, all settlements in the Kyiv region are connected to electricity.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, there are currently no emergency power outages for household consumers.



"I am grateful to the power engineers who responded promptly to the situation and reconnected the grid immediately after the damage to one of the energy facilities in Kyiv region. Thanks to this, all residents of the region have electricity," said Kravchenko.

At the same time, he appealed to the residents of Kyiv region to be conscious and economical in their electricity consumption.



Regarding possible air pollution, he noted that the radiation background is normal. According to the results of monitoring by the Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, no exceedances of permissible levels and maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the atmosphere, water and soil were detected.

