3 powerful explosions occurred in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Three powerful explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol.

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the two explosions were the work of Russian air defense in the port area. After that, the Russians sent up helicopters and airplanes to intercept them.

Another powerful explosion was heard in Mariupol district in the direction of Telmanove.

"It's more interesting here. Previously #OurEyesEverywhere reported a hit in the area of railroad construction. But given the distance and depth of the occupation, it needs to be clarified in detail. In the end, it's good. The analogy of pre-bavovna (cotton - internet meme that originated during the Russian invasion of Ukraine - ed. note) in action. So, let's keep working and put candles in the church of Mariupol Cotton," Andriushchenko wrote.

