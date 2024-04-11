Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: 4 people were wounded

During the day, Russians fired 36 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Four people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"157 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Buryn, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorod, and Svesa communities were shelled," the message says.

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (27 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (2 explosions) were carried out.

Esman community: mortar shelling (17 explosions) and artillery shelling (15 explosions) were recorded. Two residents of the community were injured as a result of the shelling.

Yunakivka community: firing by FPV drone by dropping VOG (3 explosions).

Svesa community: 12 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling with cannon artillery (25 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: shelling by an FPV drone by dropping VOG (1 explosion), dropping VOG from a UAV (2 explosions) was recorded.

Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (5 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Buryn community: there was a shelling with cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Vorozhba community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (19 explosions). 2 residents of the community were wounded.

Shalyhyne community: shelling with cannon artillery (8 explosions).

Sumy community: the enemy launched an air strike with GABs on the critical infrastructure of Sumy - the local thermal power plant.

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions).

