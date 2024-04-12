Occupiers hit power facility in Kherson region

There are new hits to critical infrastructure facility in Kherson region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Over the past day, the enemy fired at Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Kamyshany, Tiahynka, Lviv, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Havrylivka, Kostyrka, Stanislav, Zmiivka, Poniativka, Shliakhove and Romashkove. The Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging seven private houses.

"A hit to a critical infrastructure facility was also recorded," Prokudin wrote.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries.