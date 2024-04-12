Another 500 fpv drones purchased at funds of Kyiv community sent to frontline - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko visited the fighters of the Freedom Battalion and handed over 500 FPV drones from the Kyiv community.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 500 fpv drones purchased at the funds of the capital went to the front to the soldiers of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh". Today I visited the military. In particular, I met with the soldiers of the Svoboda (Freedom) Battalion, who are fighting as part of this brigade," said Klitschko.

He noted that the Freedom Battalion had left the combat zone for rotation. And the drones purchased at the expense of Kyiv will be sent to the front, where other battalions of the 4th Rubizh Brigade are fighting the enemy.

"We are constantly helping our defenders. I have delivered aid to the front line many times, which we raise from extra-budgetary funds. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, almost UAH 500 million has been allocated to the 4th Brigade from the Kyiv community budget. These are funds for equipment and urgent needs that the city transfers to military units at their request. And for this money, the soldiers have previously purchased, in particular, almost 1000 UAVs, electronic warfare systems, radio stations and other necessary equipment," Klytschko emphasized.

The mayor of Kyiv also presented the Freedom Battalion with awards from the capital and thanked them for their courage. He also assured that the Kyiv community will continue to help all the military defending Ukraine.

Earlier, Klitschko said that since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has allocated more than UAH 6.5 billion to help the defense forces.

Last year, almost UAH 9 billion was spent from the capital's budget for the needs of the Armed Forces. This is almost as much as all other regional centers spent together.