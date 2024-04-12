Commander of OC "South" Kovalchuk announces his resignation. He will head Military Academy in Odesa (updated)

Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, the commander of the troops of the Operational Command "South", announced his resignation. He announced that he would be promoted to the field of military training. Subsequently, the Military Academy in Odesa reported that Andrii Kovalchuk had become its head.

"Gentlemen officers, sergeants, soldiers, employees and employees of the troops of the operational command "South"! Dear residents of the southern regions of our country! Comrades-in-arms, colleagues, friends! Thank you for your joint service! These two and a half years have been a difficult and intense period in the life of each of us.... Together, we liberated a part of Odesa region - Zmiinyi Island - from the occupier and the lion's share of the territorial sea of Ukraine, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions on the right bank of the Dnipro. We performed combat missions, repelling a brazen enemy landing, rejecting and sinking enemy ships, creating unprecedented historical facts of the modern era of our Armed Forces," Kovalchuk wrote.

He said that he would be in charge of the training of military personnel.

"I am confident in us and in our abilities to remain in a united army family, and in the education of young officers I will implement the same principles and requirements that I have always had and have for myself and those I lead: honor, decency, patriotism, responsibility, courage and prudence - this is what makes a true commander capable of being a role model and educating his combat team by his own example. This is how the newest army of a democratic independent state is formed," Kovalchuk said.

Later, it was reported that Andrii Kovalchuk had been appointed to head the Military Academy in Odesa.

"The appointment of Major General Andrii Kovalchuk to the position of the Head of the Odesa Military Academy is not only an important event for the Academy itself, but also for the whole country. His exceptional experience in military affairs, courage and dedication will bring a new level to the educational process and training of future officers," the academy said.