Starting April 1, state social aid to children of fallen volunteer fighters increased to UAH 7,800 - Ministry of Social Policy

Since April 1, children of fallen volunteer fighters have been receiving increased state social assistance.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Censor.NET informs.

Until recently, due to legal uncertainty, children of volunteer fighters received lower payments than those for children of fallen defenders of Ukraine. In March 2024, the Government decided to increase the amount of targeted assistance to children of fallen volunteer defenders who were not members of the Voluntary Formation of a Territorial Community (VFTC).

From now on, they will receive increased state social assistance.

Starting from April 1, its amount will be increased from UAH 2,361 to UAH 7,800 for one minor child and up to UAH 6,100 for each child if the family has two or more children. The payment in these amounts will be made on a monthly basis. The increase was automatic, and there is no need to apply for it.

The Ministry of Social Policy reminds us that children of deceased volunteer fighters are entitled to a survivor's pension if the deceased father or mother had the required amount of insurance experience. If the insurance period at the time of death was insufficient, the child is entitled to state social aid.