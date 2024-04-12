Man killed in shelling of Podoly village in Kharkiv region
Russians shelled the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. One man was killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region.
"Podoly was shelled with 152-caliber artillery, where another man of fifty-nine years old was killed near the railroad tracks," he wrote.
Bolvinov also said that three more residents of Shestakove village were wounded after being dropped from a drone, and the enemy attacked Chuhuiv district.
