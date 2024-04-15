Zelenskyy appoints Tochytskyi as deputy head of OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appoints former Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi as Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the President, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Tochytskyi Mykola Stanislavovych as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document reads.

In 2005-2008, Mykola Tochytskyi was Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco (USA), in 2016-2021 he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belgium and Luxembourg and Ukraine's representative to the EU. Since 2021, he has been Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. On April 12, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Tochytskyi from the post of Deputy Foreign Minister.

