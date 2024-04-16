29 140 165
Zelenskyy signs law on mobilisation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation and Military Registration.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the parliament's website.
"Returned with a signature from the President of Ukraine," the bill's card reads.
