Explosions are heard in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson

Occupiers shell Kherson, explosions are heard in Dniprovskyi district.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson! Russian troops are attacking the coastal areas from the temporarily occupied left bank.



Do not stay in the open space! Move to safer places," the message says.

