One woman was killed in shelling of Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region
Russian troops shelled Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region, killing one woman.
Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, told this to Suspilne Donbas, Censor.NET reports.
A local resident died in her house. She was 63 years old.
According to the spokeswoman, the type of weapon used in the attack is being established.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violation of the laws and customs of war.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password