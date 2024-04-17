One woman was killed in shelling of Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region

Russian troops shelled Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region, killing one woman.

Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, told this to Suspilne Donbas, Censor.NET reports.

A local resident died in her house. She was 63 years old.

According to the spokeswoman, the type of weapon used in the attack is being established.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violation of the laws and customs of war.

