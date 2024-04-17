Military aid to Ukraine: Canada will allocate $1.2 billion

Over the course of 5 years, Canada will allocate 1.6 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.2 billion US dollars) for various military lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the draft state budget of Canada, submitted to the country's parliament the day before.

"The 2024 budget proposes to provide the Ministry of Defense with $1.6 billion over five years, starting in 2024-2025, to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal military aid," the document states.

It is noted that this "multi-year promise will provide predictability to Ukraine and the Canadian defense industry."

"After the start of the conflict, Canada promised Ukraine more than 4 billion Canadian dollars (about 3 billion US dollars - ed.) in military aid, which became part of 14 billion Canadian dollars (over 10.7 billion US dollars) in total support to Ukraine since February 2022," it is emphasized in the state estimate.

