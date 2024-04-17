Ukraine is in different position from Israel - US State Department

The US Department of State has responded to the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Israel’s assistance during the Iranian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Voice of America.

"The United States has a distinct relationship with Ukraine and Israel, and the latter is an important non-aligned ally of the United States with which it has developed over decades, including at the military level," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He added that although the US understands the logic behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about the joint defense of Israeli territory by partners against Iranian attacks, the State Department emphasizes the difference in approaches between the two countries.

"Firstly, I have seen the comments of President [Zelenskyy] and I understand where he is coming from. I would expect that the president of any country suffering from such attacks would look for all possible ways to protect their people. Secondly, I think the context of the completely different relationship between the United States and Israel is important here," Miller said.

Israel is a powerful non-NATO ally of the United States

According to him, US-Israeli relations have been going on for decades, including at the security level. The US has provided direct defense assistance to Israel not only over the past two years but for decades. The official also stressed the close ties between the armed forces of both countries.

"Israel is a powerful US ally outside the alliance. Ukraine is in a different position, and we did not have similar agreements with Ukraine before the war," Miller said.

He stressed that the US would not engage in a direct armed conflict with Russia.

"The US President has made this very clear. I think it is in the interests of the American people that we do not engage in a direct armed conflict with Russia because that would be World War III. But at the same time, we are committed to the defense of Ukraine. What we have provided over the past two years confirms that the president is committed to providing American support," Miller said.

Read also on Censor.NET: State Department in active dialogue with Congress on aid package for Ukraine - Price