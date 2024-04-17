Denmark allocates new €295 million military aid package to Ukraine

The Danish government has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth €295 million. The funds will be used, in particular, to develop the maritime capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Denmark.

It is noted that the funds will be used to develop the maritime capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones, shells and the production of missile parts in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

"In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defence companies in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply the necessary equipment to Ukraine, which will help change the situation on the battlefield," said Troels Lund Poulsen, head of the Danish Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Prime Ministers of Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic discuss supply of additional air defense systems to Ukraine

He stressed that direct investment in Ukraine's defence industry is a new initiative that could inspire other countries to do the same, so that Ukraine can produce more military equipment itself.

In total, Denmark has already announced military support for Ukraine worth almost DKK 41.4 billion (EUR 5.9 billion).