Explosions occurred in Chernihiv
Explosions occurred during an air raid alert in Chernihiv.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Suspilne Chernihiv.
"Explosions are heard in Chernihiv!" - the message reads.
Local telegram channels report that there were three explosions. Also, according to them, a column of smoke is rising in the city.
In addition, according to telegram channels, an explosion was heard in the Nizhyn district.
The air alert in the Chernihiv region was announced at 8:50 a.m.
