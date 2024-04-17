Explosions in Dzhankoi: satellite detects six fire centres on airfield. PHOTO

The satellite showed six hotspots, recording fire at and near the military airfield in Dzhankoi, where the occupiers had previously deployed additional air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group.

"The VIIRS/Suomi NPP satellite has detected six fires at the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi. The image was taken at 03.41 a.m. Moscow time," the statement said.

It is noted that the fire raged on the territory of the military airfield, which is actively used by the occupiers.

According to local residents, the detonation of ammunition continues. Russian Telegram channels report that the airfield could have been hit by a double strike - ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles.