G7 leaders close to agreeing on plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine - UK Foreign Office

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says a consensus has emerged among the leaders of the G7 Western countries on how to use the more than £220 billion of Russian assets that have been frozen since dictator Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Censor.NET, the Telegraph reports.

"I think there is a consensus that the interest on these assets can be used to support much more financial assistance to Ukraine," Cameron said.

The minister said that there is an "answer" around which the G7 countries "can unite".

"If we can do that, we can really provide real financial firepower to Ukraine based on those assets, rather than providing assets directly," Cameron said.

