Head of OP Yermak is on Time’s list of 100 most influential people, Zelenskyy is not there

The Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, was named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Yermak became one of the most influential people in the Leaders category. In addition to him, the list includes Yulia Navalnaya, Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, Prime Ministers of Poland and Italy Donald Tusk and Giorgia Meloni, California Governor Gavin Newsom and others.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote a few words about Yermak for Time.

"The defining first footage of Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine is a grainy video shot by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv. The message from Zelenskyy, surrounded by his team, was clear: Ukraine's leadership is not going anywhere. Directly behind him that night was his remarkable adviser, Andrii Yermak, a man who plays a central role in ensuring the work of the government.

After the full-scale invasion, he carried Zelenskyy's message to the world, creating a strong network of friends of Ukraine from the West to the Global South, uniting them around issues ranging from sanctions to the environment.

I witnessed this firsthand during our work on security guarantees for Ukraine, which led to a number of bilateral agreements with allies. Now our work is focused on Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU," Rasmussen wrote.

Read more: NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on 19 April with Zelenskyy’s participation, - Stoltenberg