NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on 19 April with Zelenskyy’s participation, - Stoltenberg
On Friday, 19 April, at Ukraine’s request, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.
This was announced today at a press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports.
According to Stoltenberg, the meeting will discuss the supply of air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine.
The day before, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would send a request to convene a meeting amid a shortage of air defence systems and missiles.
No further information is available on the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.
