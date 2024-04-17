Congress will vote on Ukraine aid this Saturday night, - Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson informed congressmen that he plans to put a package of aid to Ukraine and Israel to a vote on 20 April.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

Johnson announced on Wednesday that he was sticking to his plan to bring a number of foreign aid bills to the floor, including funding for Ukraine.

In a memo to members, the speaker said the vote would take place on Saturday evening.

