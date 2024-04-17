Russians shell Beryslav in Kherson region, one man wounded - RMA
The Russian army shelled Beryslav, Kherson region, from the air, injuring one man.
This is reported in the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"In the evening, the Russian army launched an air strike on Beryslav. The enemy launched two guided bombs at the peaceful city. The shelling damaged the administrative building," the statement said.
After that, a 67-year-old local resident turned to the hospital. He was diagnosed with concussion. Doctors provided medical assistance to the man.
