Biden supports Johnson’s aid package for Ukraine and Israel

US President Joe Biden says he will sign bills to help Ukraine and Israel proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House press service.

"I strongly support this package to provide critical support to Israel and Ukraine, to bring much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, and to strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing ongoing bombing by Russia, which has increased dramatically over the past month," Biden said.

The US President noted that the House of Representatives should pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow suit.

"I will sign this legislation immediately to send a message to the world: we stand with our friends and will not allow Iran or Russia to succeed," Biden emphasized.

