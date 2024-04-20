Shooting in Vinnytsia region: 20-year-old policeman Maksym Zaretskyi was killed. PHOTO

A 20-year-old policeman, Maksym Zaretskyi, was killed in a night shooting in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

"The police officer killed in the night attack was 20-year-old Maksym Zaretskyi. The National Police of Ukraine bows its head in mourning for the death of our colleague," the National Police said.

Today, on 20 April, at night in the Haisyn district of Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police. Maksym Zaretskyi, a police officer in the Patrol Police Response Sector of the Police Department No. 1 (Bershad) of the Haisyn district administration, died from his injuries, and his partner was wounded.

Maksym was 20 years old. Since 2021, he has been studying at the National Academy of Internal Affairs and has been serving faithfully in the patrol police response sector for a year and a half.

"The man's parents have lost their only son. He was a patriot, a reliable friend, a conscientious and dedicated law enforcement officer. The staff of the National Police expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer," the statement said.