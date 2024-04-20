Enemy shells Kharkiv again (updated)
The occupiers strike again at Kharkiv, and explosions are heard in the city for the second time in a day.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Kharkiv is hearing explosions again. Stay in shelters," he said.
"The occupiers are striking. The city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters," adds the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
Later, Terekhov reported that an arrival in the Industrialnyi district was recorded. Preliminary reports of no casualties.
