Occupier is burning alive in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian invader burning alive on the battlefield after a thermobaric grenade arrived in the Bakhmut area.
The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
