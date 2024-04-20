ENG
Occupier is burning alive in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian invader burning alive on the battlefield after a thermobaric grenade arrived in the Bakhmut area.

The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Look: Tankers from 63rd Brigade helped infantry capture enemy stronghold in Lyman sector. VIDEO

