Occupiers launch missile attack on infrastructure of Shostka, Sumy region
Russian army launches missile attack on infrastructure of Shostka town in Sumy region
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, on 20 April, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the city of Shostka. All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.
The JMA urged people not to ignore air raid warnings and stay in shelters.
